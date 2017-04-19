54 accusations now, as two more people claim sex abuse by clergy

Filed in the District Court of Guam were two more cases of clergy sex abuse. Thomas A. Cepeda Sr. and M.W. both allege they were sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard.

Cepeda, who is 71 years old today, lives in Washington, but grew up in Mangilao. He says he was abused by the priest in the late 1950s through the early 1960s. Brouillard allegedly instructed him to remove his pants so he could conduct a physical examination but the priest measured his penis and groped him before telling the boy to bend over so he could rub his privates.

M.W. says he was molested by the priest in Malojojo. The priest allegedly had the boys stay after mass to clean, but would give them leftover wine to drink before sexually molesting them.

Both are suing for 10-million dollars. Both are represented by attorneys David Lujan and Gloria Rudolph.