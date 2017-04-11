Another resident seeks $10M from church for alleged sex abuse - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another resident seeks $10M from church for alleged sex abuse

The number of lawsuits continues to climb. Filed today in the District Court of Guam, 48-year-old "PJMS" alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the late 1970s.

PJMS was an altar boy and boy scout for the Barrigada parish.

One night during a sleepover at the rectory with other boys, alleges he woke up to Brouillard penetrateing him. He cried and begged the priest to stop, but the priest stated "keep calm, don't worry. I'm not going to hurt you."

PJMS is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorneys David Lujan and Gloria Rudolph.

He marks the 47th plaintiff to file suit.

