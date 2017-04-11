Hope and Healing Guam details plans to provide victims with help

Prayers were answered. Just a month after the Archdiocese of Agana announced the establishment of a $1 million settlement fund for clergy sex abuse victims, a third-party custodian has been identified. Announced in a press conference today, Attorney Michael Caspino of California will serve as Executive Director of the non-profit group, Hope and Healing Guam.

It may have been divine intervention. "I was on the way to work one day listening to Catholic Radio in Orange County and I heard about the settlement program," Caspino announced. "What that turned into is here I am here today." The mainland-based Caspino is a longtime attorney whose handled hundreds of clergy sexual abuse cases. Today, he was announced as executive director of Hope and Healing Guam, a separate entity from the Archdiocese of Agana charged with addressing claims.

The announcement follows the establishment of a million-dollar settlement fund last month giving victims an option to a lengthy legal battle - what Caspino says only re-victimizes the victim. "Litigation just doesn't solve these cases," he said. "Slugging it out in court just makes victims a victim twice - we're putting the victims first here. That's the whole emphasis of what we're trying to do here."

"Over the years, we've learned better ways to resolve these types of cases."

Hope and Healing Guam will also provide victims with much-needed services, including counseling and spiritual guidance. Caspino said, "There is a great deal of pain on this island that has been caused by this abuse and we want to do everything we can to help in that pain."

Already he's talked with Attorney David Lujan, who represents a majority of the plaintiffs who've already filed suit against the Church. Settlements, Caspino says, are promising. "Once we get the appropriate buy-in from Mr. Lujan and his clients, we will then be asking the court to stay the cases, to hold the cases in abeyance for three to four months while we have the opportunity to resolve each and every case."

KUAM News also spoke with Attorney Lujan shortly after the press conference who says the offer from the church has its merits. "We are willing to continue talking to the church to see that we can reach consensus on a method or a methodology or some form of structure where can all sit down and try and come to an agreement regarding each individual victim short of an actual trial," Lujan said.

The number to call is 1-888-649-5288. Caspino says there will be no physical office for the non-profit for confidentiality reasons.

Additionally, Caspino will be on KUAM Radio on Isla63-AM on Wednesday at 9:30am. You can call-in and ask a question or ask during our Facebook Live broadcast of the interview.