California lawyer tapped to lead Hope and Healing Guam

Archdiocese of Agana Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced during a press conference this afternoon that California attorney Michael Caspino has been selected as the Executive Director of Hope and Healing Guam. It is an independent third party non-profit organization that will address the childhood sex abuse cases involving local clergy.

Over 40 cases have been filed against the Archdiocese thus far. According to Archbishop Byrnes, the extent of the church’s involvement will be to provide the funding for the settlement fund. During a previous press conference, it was announced that $1 million was deposited into the account.

Over the last twenty years, attorney Caspino has represented dozens of catholic dioceses, catholic orders and organizations. He has also dealt with hundreds of childhood sex abuse cases. He has also served as the General Counsel for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange County, California, where he lives. He said he has met with attorney David Lujan, who represents a majority of the clients who have filed childhood sex abuse cases against the church. Caspino is planning to file a stay on the cases to hold them in abeyance for three to four months while they have an opportunity to resolve each and every case.

“Litigation does not solve these cases. Slugging it out just makes a victim a victim twice. We are putting the victims first here,” he said.

Additionally, recognizing there is a great deal of pain on the island, he reached out to anyone who feels the pain of childhood sex abuse to call the Hope and Healing Hotline at 1-888-649-5288. Caspino said if you call, you will get the help you need right now in a confidential manner to help you to start healing.