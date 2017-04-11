California lawyer tapped to lead Hope and Healing Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

California lawyer tapped to lead Hope and Healing Guam

Posted: Updated:

Archdiocese of Agana Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced during a press conference this afternoon that California attorney Michael Caspino has been selected as the Executive Director of Hope and Healing Guam.  It is an independent third party non-profit organization that will address the childhood sex abuse cases involving local clergy.

Over 40 cases have been filed against the Archdiocese thus far. According to Archbishop Byrnes, the extent of the church’s involvement will be to provide the funding for the settlement fund. During a previous press conference, it was announced that $1 million was deposited into the account.

Over the last twenty years, attorney Caspino has represented dozens of catholic dioceses, catholic orders and organizations. He has also dealt with hundreds of childhood sex abuse cases.  He has also served as the General Counsel for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange County, California, where he lives. He said he has met with attorney David Lujan, who represents a majority of the clients who have filed childhood sex abuse cases against the church.  Caspino is planning to file a stay on the cases to hold them in abeyance for three to four months while they have an opportunity to resolve each and every case.

“Litigation does not solve these cases. Slugging it out just makes a victim a victim twice. We are putting the victims first here,” he said. 

Additionally, recognizing there is a great deal of pain on the island, he reached out to anyone who feels the pain of childhood sex abuse to call the Hope and Healing Hotline at 1-888-649-5288. Caspino said if you call, you will get the help you need right now in a confidential manner to help you to start healing.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Governor pardons drug offender

    Governor pardons drug offender

    Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."

    More >>

    Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."

    More >>

  • Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Tomorrow is the deadline for Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to act on bills passed in the most recent legislative session. Among the list - two bills to fund repairs for Guam's Public Schools. Bill 87 allocates $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to Guam Department of Education and Bill 94 - $1.5 million in savings from the Legislative branch salary reduction to make repairs at SSHS. More >>
    Tomorrow is the deadline for Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to act on bills passed in the most recent legislative session. Among the list - two bills to fund repairs for Guam's Public Schools. Bill 87 allocates $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to Guam Department of Education and Bill 94 - $1.5 million in savings from the Legislative branch salary reduction to make repairs at SSHS. More >>

  • Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    A story we brought to you on social media... KUAM was first on the scene to this accident in Maite. It happened around 10 am along Route 8 near the Guam Retirement building. Police say a CALPAC truck was reversing on the westbound outer lane when another car failed to stop. That car ran through the traffic cones, hit the truck then plowed right into a CALPAC worker before taking off from the scene. Authorities say the worker had been guiding the truck at the time. He was rushed...More >>
    A story we brought to you on social media... KUAM was first on the scene to this accident in Maite. It happened around 10 am along Route 8 near the Guam Retirement building. Police say a CALPAC truck was reversing on the westbound outer lane when another car failed to stop. That car ran through the traffic cones, hit the truck then plowed right into a CALPAC worker before taking off from the scene. Authorities say the worker had been guiding the truck at the time. He was rushed...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly