Lujan motioned to dismiss cases against the church in Superior Court

He said he was going to do it, and he did ...

Attorney David Lujan has motioned to dismiss each of the cases against the Archdiocese of Agana in the Superior Court of Guam. The motions were made Tuesday afternoon in lieu of the same 15 cases being filed at the District Court of Guam. As we reported, each of the judges in the local court disqualified themselves from hearing the case due to conflicts, including relations to the accused, the victims, or being exposed to the cases as a parishioner of the Church. The federal filings also name the Vatican as a defendant. Each plaintiff is suing for $5 million in damages. A 16th victim is also anticipated to file a complaint later this week.