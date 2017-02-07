Weare hopes platform delivering crowdsourced justice will benefit Guam

They were dealt a minor setback last year, but a federal lawsuit over voting rights for citizens in the US territories is being appealed - but this time with the backing of a group hoping to raise more than just awareness. It was a decision they were hoping would fall in their favor especially so close to last year's presidential election.

"What was most disturbing about it was that the District Court actually relied on the controversial insular cases to rule for the first time ever that residents of US territories have no fundamental right to vote," said Neil Weare. "So that's something new that no court ever said, but we're hoping the 7th Circuit will set them straight on." The former Guam resident and attorney is referring to a federal lawsuit filed in Illinois Federal Court in 2015. The case is from six former residents of the state that now live in Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands who are no longer able to vote in federal elections.

Last year, the federal court ruled that congress can deny the right to vote for state residents who move to certain US territories while protecting it for those who move to other territories or a foreign country. An appeal was made to the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit arguing that where you live shouldn't impact your right to vote for President.

What helps this go-around is the partnership with a new crowdfunding platform called CrowdJustice, which recently launched in the US. "They really care about raising the voices of some smaller issues and some communities that maybe the rest of Americans haven't heard of, so they're really excited about this and we're excited to partner with them as a way to both raise funds for our voting rights advocacy but raise the national profile of this issue because a lot of Americans still haven't heard about it," he explained.

Kip Wainscott is the head of legal partnerships for CrowdJustice which was founded in the United Kingdom in 2015. He says this long-standing voting rights issue caught their attention as they move forward with its US launch. "We have Americans in Guam who are unable to use their voice at the ballot box and we're really aspiring to provide a lane for those voices to support action in the court. That's a central part of our mission to create new pathways for participation in the legal process," he explained.

CrowdJustice's first US campaign was launched by the Legal Aid Justice Center to raise money for those detained by US Customs and Border Protection. Weare hopes to emulate the group's recent success by not only raising $10,000 to help cover costs for the appeal but also to raise awareness, adding, "I think The more attention that our case gets, the stronger our arguments will be in court."

He adds as over 4 million Americans continue to be treated with a second class status because they live in a US territory, he won't stop fighting until that ends. "We're all committed to fighting this fight and pushing forward the issue of voting rights because no American should be denied the right to vote simply because of their zip code," he said.

Visit www.crowdjustice.org/righttovote to support the lawsuit.