Judge grants extension for archdiocese's response

Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas grants a 20-day extension for Archdiocese's attorney John Terlaje to file a response to complaints of child sex abuse. During a hearing on Thursday, the Court was informed the cases would not be dismissed in the local court, even though they were notified the cases were also being filed in federal court.

As we reported, each superior court judge has disqualified themselves from hearing the case. There is a procedure, however, in which the Chief Justice may review each of their reasons for disqualification and assign a judge.

The deadline for the church to respond is February 22, while the deadline for Archbishop Anthony Apuron to respond is set for March 21.