Concerned Catholics want action for seminary issue

The Concerned Catholics of Guam are asking the Presbyteral Council to put more pressure on the issues surrounding the formation of priests at the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Yona. The CCOG sent a letter to the Council on Thursday.

CCOG Vice President Andrew Camacho states a minor seminary would better suit Guam and its needs. "The main objective is to urge the Presbyteral Council to take the issues of the seminary to Archbishop Byrnes, and kind of stress the importance. If Guam must have a seminary, it needs to follow certain criteria," Camacho says. "Does Guam need medical doctors? The answer, of course, is absolutely. Can Guam afford to build and maintain its own medical school? Definitely not, even though we have a lot of local people who are in the medical field."

Archbishop Byrnes returned to Guam earlier this week. The CCOG hopes to meet with him soon to discuss their concerns.