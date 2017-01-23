Archbishop Byrnes gets right to work - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Archbishop Byrnes gets right to work

Posted: Updated:

He's back for good. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes arrived on island from Detroit early Monday morning and he's getting right to work. Byrnes was Vatican-appointed and given full authority of the Archdiocese of Agana late last year.

His appointment follows allegations of child molestation made against Archbishop Anthony Apuron. Apuron faces a canonical trial in Rome as well as civil suits here at home.

Although Archbishop Byrnes doesn't have any briefings with the press scheduled just yet, KUAM has confirmed one of his next public appearances is set for next week as part of Catholic Schools Week.

