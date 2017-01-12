Japan defense minister visiting Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Japan defense minister visiting Guam

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada is scheduled to arrive in Guam Thursday evening for a two day trip to visit the island's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery, or THAAD. The battery was permanently stationed in Guam last year amidst heightened tensions in the region, namely nuclear and ballistic missile threats from North Korea. Joint Region Marianas public information officer Lieutenant Tim Gorman confirmed Inada is schedule to tour Andersen Air Force Base Friday. In addition to inspecting the THAAD site, Inada will also meet with local officials to discuss the Marine Corps build up activities near AAFB.

