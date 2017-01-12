Utilities commission commits to quality island service

A new term for the Consolidated Commission on Utilities begins, as newly-elected member Dr. Judi Guthertz was sworn-in by Chief Justice Katharine Maraman. Joey Duenas also took the oath, and was re-elected CCU chairman.

Francis Santos was elected vice-chair, Guthertz as treasurer, and George Bamba as secretary.

Duenas explains the top issues facing the CCU, saying, "We, of course, have the challenges in GPA with regard to generation and integration of renewable energy into our portfolio, and improving customer service, that's always the bottom line. When it comes to GWA, we, of course, have the challenges of the court order projects, but in addition to that we are going to be improving all the other services we provide."

The CCU was created in 2002 to help oversee the island's power and water systems, with current member Simon Sanchez serving as the first chairman.