Utilities commission commits to quality island service - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Utilities commission commits to quality island service

Posted: Updated:

A new term for the Consolidated Commission on Utilities begins, as newly-elected member Dr. Judi Guthertz was sworn-in by Chief Justice Katharine Maraman. Joey Duenas also took the oath, and was re-elected CCU chairman. 

Francis Santos was elected vice-chair, Guthertz as treasurer, and George Bamba as secretary. 

Duenas explains the top issues facing the CCU, saying, "We, of course, have the challenges in GPA with regard to generation and integration of renewable energy into our portfolio, and improving customer service, that's always the bottom line. When it comes to GWA, we, of course, have the challenges of the court order projects, but in addition to that we are going to be improving all the other services we provide."

The CCU was created in 2002 to help oversee the island's power and water systems, with current member Simon Sanchez serving as the first chairman.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly