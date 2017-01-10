Governor sends legislation legalizing recreational marijuana to - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor sends legislation legalizing recreational marijuana to legislature

Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Guam has now been sent from Adelup to the Legislature. Governor Eddie Calvo last week made it known of his intention to propose such legislation and this afternoon did just that.

Key provisions of the proposed Marijuana Control Act sets the legal age of consumption at 21, it creates Cannabis Control Board comprised of five members. Four of which are appointed by the Governor with advice and consent of the Legislature. Of these four, one will be from the farming industry while the second will be from the health or medicine filed, the third and fourth members would be from the public at large.

The fifth member would be the Director of Revenue and Taxation, who will also serve as chairperson. 

Also included in the bill is a home cultivation provision, setting a limit of six marijuana plants that can be grown for personal use. As we previously reported, a %15 percent sin tax would be applied on the purchase of cannabis. The revenue would first go to paying for the medicinal and recreational programs to include educational campaigns and encouraging healthy lifestyles, following this, the first $40 million collected annually would go to the Guam Memorial Hospital for operations.

Meanwhile, there are some restrictions for example public consumption is banned and sets a penalty of $100.  Those who are 21 and under busted for illegal possession could face a fine of up to $500. 

In his letter to Speaker BJ Cruz, Governor Calvo stated he didn't introduce the bill because he personally supported the recreational use of marijuana but as a solution to the regulatory labyrinth that sprouted from the voter mandated medical marijuana program, which he contended has led to a regulatory nightmare. He wrote, "The solution to this problem is to simplify the matter".

In a nutshell Calvo says his bill decriminalizes the production, sale, distribution and consumption of cannabis, control the industry and tax its sale.

