Life sciences have critical importance to Guam

2nd and 5h grade elementary school teachers are investigating life science concepts and how they relate to Guam's unique and invasive species during a life science training session this week. McRel International STEM consultant Laura Arndt said the curriculum was flagged as a priority for DOE because of Guam's unique plants and animals, some of which are threatened.

"It's a priority for the island and it's important for teachers and the students to be able to understand the concepts around that and the issues around it so they'll be able to protect their native species and ideally help to eradicate a lot of the invasives that are affecting the island," she explained.

Roughly eighty teachers are participating in the training which ends Friday, with the goal of applying interactive concepts in the classroom, while also encouraging students to move into STEM careers that have a positive impact on the community.