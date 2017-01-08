Picketing Catholics resume protest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Picketing Catholics resume protest

Posted:

The Sunday pickets return. After taking a brief break for the holidays, dozens of members of the Concerned Catholics of Guam and the Laity Forward Movement resumed their Sunday morning protests on the steps of the Cathedral-Basilica.

Although most of their concerns have been addressed, they continue to demand that Archbishop Anthony Apuron be defrocked and removed of his title. Apuron faces a canonical trial in Rome as well as lawsuits here at home for alleged child molestation, which he has vehemently denied.

