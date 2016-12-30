Bus ablaze in Harmon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bus ablaze in Harmon

Guam Fire Department units are responding to a tour bus fire along Route 16 in Harmon. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirms occupants exited prior to the bus being fully engulfed.

No injuries have been reported.

