Archdiocese comments on latest sex abuse allegation

Archdiocese comments on latest sex abuse allegation

Posted: Updated:

The Archdiocese of Agana has issued a statement on the latest allegation of child sex abuse in the catholic church. Last week, 60-year-old James Bascon of Inarajan alleges he was around 12 or 13 years old when Father Louis Brouillard molested him, both as an altar boy and as a Boy Scout. Bascon is the thirteenth individual to file a civil suit, which was made possible with the passage of Bill 326 into law.

A release from the church issued Wednesday states, "We extend our prayers to Mr. Bascon and his family. The archdiocese is committed to ensuring that all people, most especially minors ,are served in a safe, loving and caring environment, fully protected from sexual abuse and harm of any kind." The release adds that a task force for the protection of minors continues to conduct trainings at the island's catholic schools and will continue through the New Year.

The church also has two 24-hour hotline numbers for reporting incidents of sexual abuse in the church. The numbers to call are 685-7305 or 727-7373.

    Retired Custom dog has to be put to sleep after severe apparent abuse

    A retired K-9 Customs dog died after being discovered severely injured in Umatac Saturday. Guam Animals in Need was called to the scene as citizens searched for the black labrador retriever later identified as Toya.

    Writing samples sought from Prestige Automobiles case defendants

    Prosecutors are asking for writing samples from defendants involved in a luxury car scheme. This request was filed in the government's motion for discovery on Tuesday. 

    Trial for Attorney Richard Hamlin set for November

    A local attorney and Alcohol Beverage Control board member will go to trial this November. Attorney Richard Hamlin appeared in court this afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting, and public drunkenness after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a Tamuning bar earlier this year. He's been out on bail and the court today granted his request to travel off island for a family funeral. Trial is set for November 18th. More >>
