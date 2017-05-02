Senators have decided to withdraw Bill 70

Senators have decided to withdraw Bill 70 after strong opposition from community stakeholders during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening. The bill's primary author, Senator Dennis Rodriguez said, "When we introduced Bill 70, the focus and the center of that was the students - how can we help them get their facility rebuilt in a more expeditious manner by taking away the procurement process?" However, one student delivered a clear message from the school community, saying s...