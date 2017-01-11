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Cruz reintroduces legislation about sale age for tobacco products

<p>Governor Eddie Calvo's transmittal of the Cannabis Control Act has sparked Speaker BJ Cruz to reintroduce legislation that would raise the age of access on Guam to tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18-21.</p>

January 11, 2017Updated: January 12, 2017
KUAM NewsBy KUAM News

Governor Eddie Calvo's transmittal of the Cannabis Control Act has sparked Speaker BJ Cruz to reintroduce legislation that would raise the age of access on Guam to tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18-21. Similar legislation introduced in his last term failed to garner enough votes for an override.

Cruz says that "given the Administration's newfound desire for a 'consistent' age of access" as illustrated in the Cannabis Control Act, he introduced Bill 9.