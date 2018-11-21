Guam in COR 2; Damaging Winds Expected Thursday Morning

Guam is now in Condition of Readiness (COR) 2.

In the interest of public safety, and as a precautionary and proactive measure, Governor Eddie Baza Calvo has placed Guam in COR 2 as of 8 p.m. In conference with Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, commander, Joint Region Marianas, only the Government of Guam will be in COR 2. Military installations on the island will remain in COR 3.

The decision to move the Government of Guam into COR 2 is based on the criteria of the onset of 39 mph damaging winds threshold; versus military installations whose decision is based on the criteria of the onset of 54 mph threshold destructive winds. Our military partners remain ready to support the island.

Based on its current track, and National Weather Service modeling, Southern Guam can expect sustained tropical storm force winds of 39 mph beginning on or around 10 a.m.

By 12 p.m. most of Guam can expect sustained tropical storm force winds of 39 mph.

By late-afternoon, Tropical Storm Man-Yi should be moving westward and away from Guam, ending tropical storm force winds on the island.

COR 2 means damaging strength winds are possible within 24 hours. As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Man-Yi was located 7.74 degrees north latitude and 149.1 degrees east longitude, about 495 miles southeast of Guam. Man-Yi is moving west-northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Tropical Storm Man-Yi is expected to make its closest approach around noon on Thursday, about 179 miles southwest of Guam.

The onset of damaging winds of 39 mph or more for Guam is likely Thursday morning into the afternoon. At this time, maximum sustained winds predicted for Guam are 35 – 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Guam is not expecting to receive destructive winds or typhoon force winds at this time. Rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches are possible during its passage. Sea conditions will be hazardous Thursday with 10-13 foot surf expected. The worst sea conditions are expected on the southeast side. Coastal inundation is expected for Ipan, Talofofo, Inarajan, and possibly Pago Bay.

Possible impact for Guam is some downed limbs and vegetation, some affected power lines and moderate to strong life-threatening rip currents.

Take Preparedness Actions Before Damaging Winds Arrive

Stay up to date – monitor local news, National Weather Service and the Joint Information Center

If your home and windows are not made to withstand damaging winds of 35 – 45 mph, put shutters up and board your home before 10 a.m. Thursday, when damaging winds are expected. Do not wait for winds to increase later tomorrow morning.

If you have not done so, clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds such as canopies, tarps and trampolines, before 10 a.m. Thursday, when damaging winds are expected.

Keep emergency preparedness kit readily available, with battery operated radio, flashlights and extra batteries.

Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag

Unplug all appliances and ensure energy breakers are switched off once damaging winds approach

If you live in an area prone to flooding, cover beds and furniture with plastic to prevent water damage

Do your laundry now

Ensure pets are part of your emergency plans (i.e. have enough supplies, bring them indoors, plan to keep them with a loved one or family member)

Take down any temporary signs, including those for political campaigns, advertisements, and any other wooden or loosely placed items that have the ability to lift in heavy winds and cause damage to life and property

Conduct all preparedness activities before 10 a.m. Thursday, as damaging winds will impact the island then.

Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

When you’re done securing your homes and you know someone elderly, living with a disability, or who will otherwise need help, please see how you can help them. If you know a neighbor who has no way of getting information about the storm, please let your neighbor know what the updates are.

Emergency Shelters Now Open:

North

Astumbo Elementary School

Central

B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

South

Harry S. Truman Elementary School

Expectant Mothers Are Accepted at GMH:

The Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) is accepting expectant mothers at 9 p.m. this evening. Pregnant women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant, and all high-risk pregnant women who are six months or more into their pregnancy are advised to check in at the Patient Registration Department on the first floor. Expectant mothers will remain at the hospital for the duration of the storm until it is determined safe for them to return home.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

NWS Website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

GHS/OCD Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

Governor Calvo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eddiebazacalvo/

Joint Region Marianas Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam/

For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208 or the GHS/OCD 24/7 watch desk at (671) 475-9600/(671) 482-7019.