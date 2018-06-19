Teen's death in Dededo now a homicide investigation

Police are now conducting a homicide investigation. This after KUAM confirmed 15 year old Timicca Nauta's murder was ruled a homicide following an autopsy performed Monday afternoon.

A community in fear. Frank Benavente, Dededo Vice Mayor said, "I would just give my condolences to the family." Benavente says he's remains stunned over the killing that happened on Chalan Koda Saturday morning.

"Unbelievable that it happened it our community and in our village," he shared.

Investigators now moving forward with their homicide investigation. Police holding off on releasing details for now, but family members have said 15-year-old Timicca Nauta had been stabbed. "As a first term vice mayor it's a shock for me I've always been passing by that area and it's a very peaceful area," he said.

A once peaceful area now shaken up. Benavente reminding all in his community to be cautious and to watch out for one another. "Please just lock your door and don't open the door no matter who knocks. Tell your kids don't open unless there is an adult that can come and look who is at the door. Just don't open it right away," he said.

Authorities have yet to confirm if they have any leads or possible suspects. For now, the Vice Mayor has this message for Nauta's killer: "Whoever is responsible for the stabbing please turn yourself in to make it more easy on you turn yourself in."

And investigators need your help. Anyone with information into this deadly stabbing is asked to call Guam police at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.