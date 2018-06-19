Woman who attacked husband says he sent demons to her head - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman who attacked husband says he sent demons to her head

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 5:09 PM Updated:

A Dededo woman is under arrest after she accused a man known to her for “sending demons to her head.” Lucia Ana Cabrera is charged with family violence. Court documents state police responded to a disturbance complaint Monday morning. The victim told police the suspect started yelling and cursing at him before she allegedly started throwing things at the victim. The victim suffered multiple injuries. A second victim told police the suspect bit her whenever she tried to calm her down. Officers then took the suspect into custody.

