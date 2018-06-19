Klitzkie: DOE's employment of lieutenant governor candidate "unlawful"

A former judge and former Senator, Robert Klitzkie sent a petition to Superintendent Jon Fernandez to stop paying a political candidate. He says DOE's employment of lieutenant governor candidate David Cruz is unlawful.

Cruz is currently hired at JFK recently changing from classified to an unclassified ROTC instructor.

Klitzkie calls DOE's spending "illegal" because "it is using official authority to influence for the purpose of interfering with an election".

Superintendent Jon Fernandez says he received the petition and Cruz's contract was approved by the Governor and Attorney General. DOE will forward Klitzke's concerns to the office of the AG.