Make sure you stay safe on the road

Whether you're walking or running, you always want to make it home safe. Now with nine fatalities just this year and the number of auto-pedestrian accidents on the rise, KUAM News reached out to the running community to shares some tips on what you can do to stay safe on the road.

"A car hits a pedestrian" is a common headline. The most recent deadly incident happened early Friday morning in Harmon, when a Sliver Toyota Prius struck a man who died, marking the ninth auto-pedestrian fatality just this year. "In my own personal experiences I'll come up to cars and I'll wave my hands because I want to make sure they see me if they don't see me I'm gonna run behind them because I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Manny Hechanova.

Running is a hobby for Hechanova, a volunteer with the Guam Running Club, who shares some tips on how to stay safe on the roads, often choosing places like Tumon or UOG, he runs with a friend were pedestrians expect drivers to share the road. He said, "There's a rule of thumb so cyclists will travel in the same direction, same path as cars, but for runners and walkers try to be on the opposite direction so you can see us."

The brighter the better, running or walking with lights, bright t-shirts, and reflective gear key to safety. Always keeping your eyes on what's happening on the road. "You always have to be constantly aware of your surroundings and don't assume just because there's a sidewalk or shoulder your safety is guaranteed always be on the lookout that a driver might get distracted for whatever reason and cause you harm," he said. "Be seen, be alert, be safe."

It goes both ways, drivers should be aware of pedestrians, and pedestrians cautious of their surroundings.