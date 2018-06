A military spending bill that includes more than $300 million for Guam projects has cleared the Senate. It now goes to a conference committee for reconciliation with the House bill. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo says the $715 billion 2019 National Defense Authorization Act has funding provisions critical to the Marine relocation.

The Senate bill does not address Guam's foreign labor shortage.

Bordallo says she will work to resolve the issue when the House and Senate meet in conference.