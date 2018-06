Active roach and rodent infestations close Luen Fung Enterprises, a food warehouse in Harmon. During a regular inspection, Public Health officials found dark stains in the walk-in chiller, rust in the freezer, and water leaking from the toilet.

The warehouse received 28 demerits and a C rating. The warehouse was forced to close after several dead flies, cockroaches, and rodent droppings were observed.

It will remain closed until the infestation is corrected.