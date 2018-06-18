Physician's criticism of GMH dominates oversight hearing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Physician's criticism of GMH dominates oversight hearing

Posted:

Allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the hospital again dominates discussion at the legislature.  What was supposed to be a routine oversight hearing on gmh operations and renovations at the labor and delivery room instead focused on the accusations of Dr. Kozue Shimabukuro, who says the gmh administration’s incompetence threatens accreditation, and millions of dollars in federal health funding from medicare and medicaid. 

She also described how management is retaliating against her for blowing the whistle on them. But countering Shimabukuro’s allegations was Dr. Thomas Shieh, who described a much different situation at gmh. For one, he says it’s not true that doctors are routinely late in submitting their medical records costing gmh more than $22 million in lost billings. He says GMH staffers continuously follow up with doctors in order to meet the billing deadlines.

Hospital Administrator Peter John Camacho also testified that they have responded to a series of concerns raised by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The hospital’s corrective action plan has not yet been publicly released.

Meanwhile, Health chairman Rodriguez has appointed a bipartisan panel of six senators to investigate  Shimabukuro’s allegations. The panel members are Rodriguez, and fellow democrats Michael San Nicolas and Joe S. San Agustin. Republican members are senators Mary Torres, Fernando Estevez and Wil Castro.
 

