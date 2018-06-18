Muna introduces homegrown weed bill

Senator Louise Muna’s bill allowing medicinal marijuana home cultivation bill has been introduced.

Bill 302-34 would amend the KC “Savage K” Concepcion Compassionate Use Act of 2013 to allow either qualified, registered patients - or caregivers - to grow up to 9 marijuana plants at their homes. Patients or caregivers would first have to secure a permit from the Department of Public Health.

The bill states Public Health would be allowed to inspect the area where cannabis is grown at any time. The bill also mandates that medical pot be grown indoors or outdoors and “not be visible from any public location or neighbors” – if grown outdoors, the marijuana must be secured by a locked gate, according to the bill.

Growers would be required to sign statements swearing they would not “divert” cannabis to any person who is not allowed to possess medical weed. Registered caregivers would be allowed to grow medical weed for patients who are not able to, according to the bill.

The bill also states patients or caregivers would not be allowed to grow weed if the patient or caregiver’s landlord or homeowners’ association prohibits the growing of marijuana on the property.

In a release, Senator Muna said homegrown cultivation would end “upon the opening of a medical cannabis dispensary” and that the bill would “allow patients to have the access they need” while Guam’s medical weed program is figured out. Guam’s medical weed law has lagged in its implementation first because of a lack of medical pot rules and regulations – but rules and regulations were signed into law by Governor Eddie Calvo in February. The law cannot be fully implemented without a lab that would test medical weed to ensure it was safe for consumption. Legislative health committee chair Senator Dennis Rodriguez and Muna have both said they are surprised by the lack of interest from companies interested in building an independent lab on Guam.

Grassroots Guam, an organization that promotes the responsible use of medical marijuana on Guam, said the bill does nothing to ensure Public Health follows the law. In a statement, the group said there are no guarantees Public Health will start issuing permits upon passage of the home cultivation law. The group said it would “lend full support” to Senator Muna to ensure safe access to patients is protected.