Sedfrey Linsangan's case to run for governor without running mate dismissed

One gubernatorial hopeful won't make it to the primary election. An order out of the District Court of Guam on Monday dismisses the case filed by Sedfey Linsangan.

Linsangan alleged he was denied his constitutional, organic, and U.S. rights when the Guam Election Commission told him he couldn't put his bid for governor without a running mate.

The GEC in their response, argued that in order for the court to have jurisdiction, the litigant must have suffered an actual injury or be threatened with actual injury.

Lingsangan, the GEC stated, has made no clear intent to run for office.

The court not only granted the defendant's motion to dismiss, but also denied Linsangan's objections and request for follow up.