Lou Leon Guerrero unveils platform

Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio unveiled their campaign platform in a news conference at their campaign headquarters. Leon Guerrero says if elected, the focus of the first 100 days of her administration will be "fixing our financial house."

She says this includes a full assessment of collections at the department of revenue and taxation, saying, "Day One of our administration we are going to collect those taxes. Day one of our administration we are going to provide the human resources that we need to collect those taxes. Day one of our administration we're going to form our tax recovery unit, and day one of our administration we're going to start putting in the technology and advances we need in order to track those people that are doing business but not paying taxes."

She says they do not support any tax increases. A copy of their platform is available online at louandjosh2018.com.