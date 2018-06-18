Lou Leon Guerrero unveils platform - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lou Leon Guerrero unveils platform

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 3:45 PM

Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio unveiled their campaign platform in a news conference at their campaign headquarters. Leon Guerrero says if elected, the focus of the first 100 days of her administration will be "fixing our financial house."

She says this includes a full assessment of collections at the department of revenue and taxation, saying, "Day One of our administration we are going to collect those taxes. Day one of our administration we are going to provide the human resources that we need to collect those taxes. Day one of our administration we're going to form our tax recovery unit, and day one of our administration we're going to start putting in the technology and advances we need in order to track those people that are doing business but not paying taxes."

She says they do not support any tax increases.  A copy of their platform is available online at louandjosh2018.com.

    Physician's criticism of GMH dominates oversight hearing

    Allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the hospital again dominates discussion at the legislature.  What was supposed to be a routine oversight hearing on gmh operations and renovations at the labor and delivery room instead focus

    Woman charged with murdering her baby could face indictment

    A Superior Court grand jury had until the end of the day to indict the mother accused of killing her newborn. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Melissa Fuppul was arrested and charged with manslaughter as a first degree felony and child abuse as a third degMore >>

    Muna introduces homegrown weed bill

    Senator Louise Muna’s bill allowing medicinal marijuana home cultivation bill has been introduced. Bill 302-34 would amend the KC “Savage K” Concepcion Compassionate Use Act of 2013 to allow either qualified, registered patients - or carMore >>
