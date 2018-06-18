Brothers Wisely Mathias and Siwin Mathias arrested for disorderly conduct

A man is accused of rushing towards another man with a machete and beating him. Wisely Mathias is charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of felony, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Documents state the victim told police the suspect attacked him for no reason.

Investigators learned the suspect was calling others in the neighborhood out to fight, as well.

Police found him hiding behind a pile of trash nearby.

The suspect failed to comply with police forcing officer's to use a stun gun before taking him into custody.

During the arrest, a second suspect identified as Siwin Mathias, allegedly blocked responding officers yelling that Wisely is his brother.

Other men nearby surrounded the patrol car and continued to block the road.

Siwin was eventually arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol.