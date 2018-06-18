Brothers Wisely Mathias and Siwin Mathias arrested for disorderl - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Brothers Wisely Mathias and Siwin Mathias arrested for disorderly conduct

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 2:41 PM Updated:

A man is accused of rushing towards another man with a machete and beating him. Wisely Mathias is charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of felony, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Documents state the victim told police the suspect attacked him for no reason.

Investigators learned the suspect was calling others in the neighborhood out to fight, as well.

Police found him hiding behind a pile of trash nearby.

The suspect failed to comply with police forcing officer's to use a stun gun before taking him into custody.

During the arrest, a second suspect identified as Siwin Mathias, allegedly blocked responding officers yelling that Wisely is his brother.

Other men nearby surrounded the patrol car and continued to block the road.

Siwin was eventually arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Physician's criticism of GMH dominates oversight hearing

    Physician's criticism of GMH dominates oversight hearing

    Allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the hospital again dominates discussion at the legislature.  What was supposed to be a routine oversight hearing on gmh operations and renovations at the labor and delivery room instead focused on the accusations of Dr. Kozu

    More >>

    Allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the hospital again dominates discussion at the legislature.  What was supposed to be a routine oversight hearing on gmh operations and renovations at the labor and delivery room instead focus

    More >>

  • Woman charged with murdering her baby could face indictment

    Woman charged with murdering her baby could face indictment

    A Superior Court grand jury had until the end of the day to indict the mother accused of killing her newborn. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Melissa Fuppul was arrested and charged with manslaughter as a first degree felony and child abuse as a third degMore >>
    A Superior Court grand jury had until the end of the day to indict the mother accused of killing her newborn. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Melissa Fuppul was arrested and charged with manslaughter as a first degree felony and child abuse as a third degMore >>

  • Muna introduces homegrown weed bill

    Muna introduces homegrown weed bill

    Senator Louise Muna’s bill allowing medicinal marijuana home cultivation bill has been introduced. Bill 302-34 would amend the KC “Savage K” Concepcion Compassionate Use Act of 2013 to allow either qualified, registered patients - or carMore >>
    Senator Louise Muna’s bill allowing medicinal marijuana home cultivation bill has been introduced. Bill 302-34 would amend the KC “Savage K” Concepcion Compassionate Use Act of 2013 to allow either qualified, registered patients - or carMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly