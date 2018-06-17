DJ Ludwick arrested for terrorizing with a gun

He apparently wanted to be the victim's boyfriend when he allegedly threatened her with a gun. DJ Ludwick is charged with terrorizing, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, and possession of an altered identifying marking of a firearm.

Court documents state the alleged incident happened at a Dededo home early Saturday.

The responding officer found the suspect inside the home and told him to get on the ground.

Police also located a semi-automatic pistol.

The victim told authorities the suspect was her cousin's ex-boyfriend who also allegedly threatened to kill her friend.

He is also accused of pointing the gun at the victim.

The suspect told police he found the gun at a job site in Yona, but denied the allegations made against him.