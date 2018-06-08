Guam immunization program recognized with three awards - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam immunization program recognized with three awards

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 6:04 PM Updated:

Guam's Department of Public Health Immunization Program receives three national awards.

The awards were across three age groups:

  • Most Improved Coverage Among Children Award (19-35 months old for each of nine vaccinations) from 2013 to 2016
  • Healthy People 2020 Immunization Coverage Award Adolescents Aged 13-17 Years (for four vaccinations), 2016
  • Most Improved Pneumococcal Vaccination Coverage Among Adults Award (Aged 65 years and older), 2013 to 2016

The awards were presented at the 48th annual Immunization Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Immunization Program looks forward to continued partnerships to increase awareness, promote immunization across the life span, and protect the health of our residents.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam immunization program recognized with three awards

    Guam immunization program recognized with three awards

    Guam's Department of Public Health Immunization Program receives three national awards. The awards were across three age groups: Most Improved Coverage Among Children Award (19-35 months old for each of nine vaccinations) from 2013 to 2016 Healthy People More >>
    Guam's Department of Public Health Immunization Program receives three national awards. The awards were across three age groups: Most Improved Coverage Among Children Award (19-35 months old for each of nine vaccinations) from 2013 to 2016 Healthy People More >>

  • Liberation Carnival starts July 11

    Liberation Carnival starts July 11

    The Liberation Carnival is set for July 11 to July 25th. It will be located at the Chamorro Village-Paseo area. The Liberation Committee headed by the Governor's office, says there will be kid-friendly events like movies at

    More >>

    The Liberation Carnival is set for July 11 to July 25th. It will be located at the Chamorro Village-Paseo area. The Liberation Committee headed by the Governor's office, says there will be kid-friendly events like movies at the Guam Museum. The Committee also planning music and entertainment for every  night of the carnival, and a possible free concert. As reported, mayors raised concern about

    More >>

  • Mother accused in death of her newborn baby

    A mother is being accused in the death of her newborn baby girl.

    Melissa Iosimichy Fuppul, 23, is charged with manslaughter and child abuse. Court documents state police responded to a report of an expired body at GRMC on May 20. Investigators learned the suspect brought the child to the hospital wrapped in a plastic bMore >>
    Melissa Iosimichy Fuppul, 23, is charged with manslaughter and child abuse. Court documents state police responded to a report of an expired body at GRMC on May 20. Investigators learned the suspect brought the child to the hospital wrapped in a plastic bMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly