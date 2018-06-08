Guam immunization program recognized with three awards

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Liberation Carnival is set for July 11 to July 25th. It will be located at the Chamorro Village-Paseo area. The Liberation Committee headed by the Governor's office, says there will be kid-friendly events like movies atMore >>
The Liberation Carnival is set for July 11 to July 25th. It will be located at the Chamorro Village-Paseo area. The Liberation Committee headed by the Governor's office, says there will be kid-friendly events like movies at the Guam Museum. The Committee also planning music and entertainment for every night of the carnival, and a possible free concert. As reported, mayors raised concern aboutMore >>
While Our Lady of Fatima makes a short trip to Guam, a funeral mass is held for the island's youngest angels, the island's Catholic faithful gathered at Pigo Cemetery to celebrate mass for the unborn. Archbishop Michael Byrnes prayed not only for the babiMore >>
While Our Lady of Fatima makes a short trip to Guam, a funeral mass is held for the island's youngest angels, the island's Catholic faithful gathered at Pigo Cemetery to celebrate mass for the unborn. Archbishop Michael Byrnes prayed not only for the babiMore >>