GVB's Denight makes case for more than $26M budget

The upcoming fiscal year will be another record one for Guam's tourism, that coming from Guam Visitor's Bureau president Nate DeNight during their budget hearing before senators today.

The agency making a request of $26.3 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

While he admits the current year has been challenging since the North Korea threat, he does say the tourist continue coming to the island.

They credit their annual events that continue to bring travelers to Guam even during off peak season.

He also mentioned Jeju Airlines announcing services planned from Osaka, Japan to Guam, offering another great boost to our economy.