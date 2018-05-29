Business privilege tax increase helps narrow shortfall

The gap left by a projected $67 million government shortfall is closing in, thanks to the 1% increase in the business privilege tax. $6 million more was collected in the first month of the increase, according to The Department of Revenue & Taxation.

New federal tax policies forced the Government of Guam to scale back its operations and raise taxes earlier this year. Raising the BPT to one percent was estimated to bring in $25 million until the next fiscal year.

Come October, the BPT will rollback to four percent and island residents will feel the squeeze again with a 2% sales tax to account for the new federal tax policies. Part of funds from the sales tax will go to the Guam Memorial Hospital, which has been underfunded by as much as $30 million in the last four years according to the Calvo Administration.

While there are talks of removing the sales tax, Governor Eddie Calvo says, "Without addressing the shortfall anticipated for the next fiscal year or responding to the needs of the Guam Memorial Hospital or our public schools, removing that funding source would be irresponsible."