No illnesses on Guam reported in relation to Spam recall

Guam Public Health offering more on that SPAM recall you we told you about over the weekend.

So far, no local reports of injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Hormel recalled SPAM classic and Hormel Foods Black Luncheon Loaf with best by dates of February 2021. The issue came after multiple reports to the company of metal objects were found inside the cans. Public Health confirms more than 1,400 products in question have since been removed from store shelves and returned to the distributor.

Consumers are also asked to refrain from using it, and returning it to the place of purchase.