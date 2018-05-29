Trade winds carry volcanic haze from Kilauea 6,000 miles to Guam

The volcanic activity affecting our Pacific neighbors in Hawaii is now having an impact on us. Scores of Guamaniains took to social media to post about the noticeable haze in the air that appears to have started around Sunday. And the National Weather Service today confirmed that the rather foggy substance is, in fact, volcanic haze from the Kilauea eruption.

Skies won't be as clear this week. The result of the haze from Kilauea traveling more than 6,000 miles in our direction. Darius Quitugua told KUAM News, "Of course, that does pose a lot of potential health risk especially for people like myself with asthma, young children and elderly."

Quitugua, who has had asthma all his life, is no doubt concerned, adding, "Hopefully we don't get sick."

And others stunned. Adrienne Dayson said, "Wow. In a way I can't describe how I feel but that's crazy how it reaches here." Atdao Natividad, another island neighbor, said, "That's Mother Nature and they cannot really control that."

Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Service issuing notice Tuesday morning. Brandon Adylett, an NWS Meteorologist, said, "The volcanic haze from Mount Kilauea will be across the Marianas for the next several days."

But, what is haze? "It's a very small particular matter and is different from ash. Closer to the Hawaiian island to the big island they are dealing with volcanic ash that has impact on the aviation community," Adylett said.

Weather officials are also working with Guam EPA to monitor the air quality. The haze currently posing no serious threat for flights coming and going. But, Adylett says it will be noticeable across Guam and the CNMI, adding, "Mainly its going to be the visibility so instead of our normal clear tropical weather, it's going to be a little milky- hazy, you may smell a bit of a sulfuric odor at times but not never often."

Mariners also advised that the haze could make it tougher to see the island from out at sea. Adylett says it's been more than a decade since the last time the territory experienced something similar. "We've not had haze like this since 2005, Anatahan erupted and there was couple of tropical cyclones in the region that pushed the winds around to the north and brought it to the Marianas."

Meantime, for those with respiratory systems, officials say you could experience some difficulty breathing. "Minimize your time outside and stay inside where the air is air conditioned and you should just be fine," Quitugua said. And check in with your doctor to make sure you and your family get through the week safely, as the haze passes through, as Dayson noted, "I think they would be shocked as well some of my family members work outside and I hope they are ok with the situation and praying for the best as well. Just stay inside as much as I can and wait for it to be gone, and once it's gone go back to the beach and do everything I was doing."

For now, Adylett says they predict the air to improve and the skies to clear up by the end of the week. He says the wind patterns could change and we are expected to get more rain this weekend to help clear it up.