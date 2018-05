He allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and a machete. 28-year-old Luis Mendiola Camacho II is behind bars charged with terrorizing as a third degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Court documents state the victim had locked herself in her bedroom in fear of the defendant who allegedly threatened to shove a knife down her throat.

When police arrived, they observed cuts to the bedroom door, consistent to the victim's report.