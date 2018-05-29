Matthew McLaren, drunk, profane and imitating karate, arrested

He reportedly came home drunk and wouldn't calm down prompting his neighbors to call police.

48-year-old Matthew John McLaren was seen on the second floor holding a stick and mimicking karate moves when police arrived.

A neighbor reported McLaren wouldn't stop yelling at people in the parking lot for no reason.

When confronted by police, he allegedly yelled "You 'expletive' are afraid to arrest the drug dealers! Step away from my front door! I have eyes on you guys! Step away or I will 'expletive' kill you!"

Upon arrest, he kicked one of the officers in the chest and continued to yell obscenities.

McLaren was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer as a third degree felony.