Jurors were deadlocked and a mistrial rendered. So, what's next for husband and wife Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser?

An order issued by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood requires parties to report to federal court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

The couple, as we reported, were tried for conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with the intent to distribute.

Tomorrow's hearing is set for 11 a.m.