Government backing out of case against remaining defendants

They're off the hook...for now. At least, for their case in the federal court. Early Tuesday morning, Judge Joaquin Manibusan granted the government's motion for leave to dismiss the case against Prestige Automobiles' Chief Executive John Shen and sales manager Orlando Domingo without prejudice.

This means, the case could be brought again at a later date, but unlikely according to prosecution who tells the court they want to focus on the more serious felony charges against the duo in the local courts instead.

It's a case involving dozens of luxury cars that were fraudulently registered here in Guam before they were shipped to China. And while the government's already secured one conviction, they're backing out of the case they've charged in the federal court against the remaining defendants.

It's a move from the government and a surprising twist of events. In court on Tuesday, parties argued the government's motion for leave to dismiss the charges and counts against defendants Orlando Domingo and John Shen. If their names ring a bell - Domingo is the sales manager at Prestige Automobiles, Shen the Chief Executive.

The duo worked with Ana Absalon who sidelined as a tax preparer.

Absalon - who's already pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in federal court - used the personal information from tax returns to assist her co-defendants in a scheme to fraudulently register BMWs and Range Rovers which were then shipped to China.

In local court, Absalon also entered a deferred plea with the government. That means if she cooperates, she could have the case wiped clean from her record. While this is one secured conviction for the government, Chief Prosecutor Joseph McDonald argued they want the federal misdemeanor charges against Domingo and Shen dismissed without prejudice.

Why?

The government wants to focus on the felony charges against Domingo and Shen in the Superior Court of Guam. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

McDonald also reports the Department of Revenue and Taxation continue to review the case and there could be more serious charges.

He further argued that the government has received new evidence form defense and will need more time to untangle those facts.

Defense attorney Louie Yanza advised the court the only new evidence he provided were Domingo's sick leave forms. Those sick leave forms revealed Domingo was not at the place and time when the alleged crimes occurred. Yanza argued the case should instead be dismissed with prejudice. His supporting court filings stating "the Government should never have filed this case without properly investigating the matter."

The court ultimately ruled in favor of the government.

Trial in the Superior Court case is scheduled for October 2018.