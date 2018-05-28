House passes National Defense Authorization Act for FY2019

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019. H.R. 5515, as it's more officially known, authorizes nearly $640 billion for national defense programs, and $69 billion more for overseas contingency.

Notably, provisions sponsored by Guam delegate Madeleine Bordallo were approved by the House, among them a provision to hold the Navy and DOD to hold less land at the conclusion of the Marine realignment than originally planned, and a provision endorsing Guam's labor force through the H-2B visa program.

The latter extends the exemption for all of Guam from the national H-2B visa caps until 2020, and enhancements for health care workers to be admitted under the H-2B visa program.

For more, check out house.gov/bordallo.