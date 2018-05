Up in Yigo, our friends up at Andersen Air Force Base are preparing to welcome a new era of leadership, as Brigadier General Gentry Boswell will assume command from Brigadier General Douglas Cox.

Boswell will be arriving from a previous duty post on Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, during which he served as deputy of director of operations at Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command.

He begins his new assignment on Guam on June 8.