Dededo community meeting discusses Route 3 construction work

For the last couple of years, island residents making their way in and out of Dededo, as well as the people living around the entrance to Guam Regional Medical City have dealt with the ongoing road construction in the busy thoroughfare.

And now, DPW and the village's mayor are hosting a community meeting to discuss the various improvements, lane expansions and literal roadmap for the project.

The project is fully funded by the DOD in preparation for the relocation of Marines and their families to NCTAMS, and projects managers will be on-hand to answer your questions and concerns.

If you'd like to participate, you can check out the Astumbo Gymnasium from 6-8pmor email info@guamtransportationprogram.com.