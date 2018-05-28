38-year-old arrested after authorities discovered used syringes and glass pipe in hotel room

He was checked into a hotel when he was busted with drugs.

38-year-old Ray A.T. Deleon Guerrero was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony.

Court documents state hotel management called police and allowed them to enter the room after the checkout time.

That's where authorities discovered an improvised glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine and used syringes in the trash can and bathroom.

When Guerrero returned to the room, he said he had just arrived from Saipan and was planning his return.

The items, court documents state, tested positive for methamphetamine.