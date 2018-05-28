Mangilao water outage until 9pm

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GWA announces an emergency water outage today, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 starting immediately until 9:00 p.m..
Crew making repairs on a main line.
Village: Mangilao
Areas affected: Dairy Road and surrounding Streets.
For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto our website at www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority or follow us on twitter @guamwaterworks.