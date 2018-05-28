Mangilao water outage until 9pm - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mangilao water outage until 9pm

Posted: May 29, 2018 1:34 PM Updated:

GWA announces an emergency water outage today, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 starting immediately until 9:00 p.m..

Crew making repairs on a main line.

 

Village: Mangilao  

 

Areas affected: Dairy Road and surrounding Streets.

 

For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto our website at www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority or follow us on twitter @guamwaterworks.

