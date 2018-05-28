44-year-old man under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest

A 44-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest.

Bryan David Keller reportedly showed up to a Tamuning establishment demanding to talk to the owner.

While waiting, Keller and his girlfriend got into an argument in their car.

A staffer approached the couple, asking them to keep it down.

That's when Keller allegedly slashed the staffer in the chest and proceeded to shove the victim.

The victim suffered a 3-inch laceration to the chest.

No serious injuries were reported.