44-year-old man under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest

A 44-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest.
Bryan David Keller reportedly showed up to a Tamuning establishment demanding to talk to the owner.
While waiting, Keller and his girlfriend got into an argument in their car.
A staffer approached the couple, asking them to keep it down.
That's when Keller allegedly slashed the staffer in the chest and proceeded to shove the victim.
The victim suffered a 3-inch laceration to the chest.
No serious injuries were reported.

