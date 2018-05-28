Silo arrested for attempted carjacking

Four cars with smashed windows or tail lights and a fifth car with damage after being kicked in. Court documents state one of the victims reported being approached by three men while in his car.

One of those suspects was identified as Tano Silo who allegedly demanded to get inside the car. The driver refused, prompting Silo to kick the side of the car. The driver sped off in fear the defendant would attack him.

Another witness also reported seeing Silo holding a piece of wood and striking cars.

He was arrested for attempted carjacking as a first degree felony and five counts of criminal mischief as a third degree felony.