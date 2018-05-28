Man apologizes after breaking into Talofofo home

He allegedly broke into a Talofofo home and came back to apologize later.

16-year-old Jaethan Thomas Crisostomo was sitting on the driveway when police arrived.

Crisostomo, court documents state, was seen climbing out of the kitchen window and running away.

Before he escaped, however, he dropped his phone in the house.

He is charged with burglary as a second degree felony and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.