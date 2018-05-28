Man charged with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct

A 21-year-old man accused of multiple sexual assaults at the local Sanctuary shelter faces new charges after two minors reported him to police. Jay Daniel Fama Nededog is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the victims are only 9 and 10 years old.

The younger victim reported the abuse started when she was only 7. The defendant allegedly offered her chocolate and candy so she'd stay mum.

When the victim said she would report him, he allegedly gave her more chocolate and said not to tell or she would be in trouble.

The older victim also reported being digitally penetrated by the defendant inside and outside the home.