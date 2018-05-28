Volcanic haze from Hawaii reaches Guam

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office Guam issued a special weather statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

NWS advises latest observations across the Marianas show reduced visibilities of around 7 miles indicating that volcanic haze produced by Mount Kilauea in Hawaii has reached the region. The haze is being carried along by the east-northeast trade winds.

Winds are expected to continue bringing haze into the Marianas through the next couple of days, not reducing until later this week.

Residents across the Marianas should continue to monitor this developing situation. Residents with respiratory health problems should stay indoors and avoid being outdoors when haze is seen. Mariners and pilots should be aware of lower visibilities caused by this haze.